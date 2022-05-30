CM Punk Wins AEW World Heavyweight Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

In the main event of AEW Double Or Nothing, CM Punk challenged “Hangman” Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, and triumphed with a victory, becoming a world champion for the first time in 9 years. Check out the full match recap below:

CM Punk defeated Hangman Adam Page via Pinfall (25:36) to become NEW AEW World Champion

Main event time. This could go either way. The bell rings and neither man commits to the first move. We get a slow walk to the middle than both men go forehead to forehead. They push each other before Punk backs Hangman to the ropes. Hangman comes back and drives Hangman to the corner and lays in some strikes. They chop each other hard in the middle and Punk takes hangman to the corner to stop that exchange before he lays in a cheap shot on the break. Hangman lays in a huge elbow strike to stagger Punk but he comes back with strikes of his own then stomps him down in the corner. Punk hits a Snapmare and then goes for a pin but Hangman kicks out at one. Hangman fights out of a reverse sleeper and lays in strikes to the challenger then stomps him down in the corner. Hangman lays in more chops but Punk fires back with ones of his own to Pages chest and back before a huge Irish Whip drops Page in the corner. Punk hits his Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Punk follows with a Body Slam and then another as Punk gets a mixed reaction. A third Body slam comes next before Punk heads up top for a Crossbody. Hangman rolls through with Punk for the Fall Away Slam. Hangman hits a Springboard Lariat to send Punk outside then Hangman throws himself over the top for a Cross Body. Hangman tosses Punk into the barricade then grinds his head in to the ring steps. Page rolls Punk back in and they exchange strikes once more, Page winning with the Rolling Elbow this time. He follows with some chops in the corner and sends him Sternum first into another. Punk reverses the next Irish Whip but Hangman comes back with a Lariat and heads outside for the Buckshot. Punk sees it coming and sends him crashing to the barricade instead.

Punk tries to follow outside but instead gets a Pop Up Powerbomb on the apron from Hangman before Hangman hits a flying Lariat once Punk sees the Orihara Moonsault coming. He sends Punk back out to the floor and sets up for the Orihara once again. Punk cuts him off this time and joins Hangman on the top rope. They fight up top and Punk pulls out a Superplex which causes a double down. We go back to a strike exchange and Punk fires in some kicks and then drops the champ with a Leg Lariat. Punk hits the Rising Knee and the Bulldog to roll back the years and the Springboard Lariat follows. Punk tries a Sharpshooter and Hangman fights out but almost straight into the GTS. Hangman gets out of that but can’t escape a Neckbreaker for two. Punk heads back up top only for Hangman to take him down and then finally he gets to hit the Orihara Moonsault. Hangman rolls Punk between the ropes once again and he sets up for the Buckshot but Punk counters with a Double Leg Takedown and then a Sharpshooter. Hangman crawls for the ropes and makes them to force the break. Hangman hurt his knee on the Moonsault and is now having real issues with it. Punk messes up a Buckshot Lariat and Hangman tries to capitalise but can’t. Punk once again botches the Buckshot Lariat, falling and hitting a weaker version once he springs up but Hangman kicks out. Punk is also now holding his knee and calls for the GTS this time. Hangman catches Punk on his rising Knee with a Powerbomb and then drops Punk on his head with a Deadeye and Punk kicks out at 2.999. That was insanely close.

Hangman calls for his own GTS and hoists Punk to his feet but Punk grabs the top rope. Hangman drops him and Punk hits a Roundhouse only for Hangman to immediately reply with that GTS for two. Hangman hit the GTS with his bad knee so is really struggling with it now. Both men exchange elbow strikes on their knees and then on their feet. Punk utilises his kicks but Hangman hits the big boot to come back. Punk hits one of his own and then Hangman takes them both outside with a Clothesline. He throws Punk over the Timekeeper's table and tells Punk the title is his before dragging him back to the ring. He leaves the belt on the apron and sets up for the Buckshot. Punk counters by picking him up for the GTS, the referee gets kicked in the head and goes down before Hangman hits the lariat. Hangman gets up first and stares at the title. He goes to grab it and screams at Punk to get up. He can’t bring himself to do it and throws it to the floor before going for the Buckshot. Punk counters with the GTS and gets the win. We have a new champion and his name is CM Punk. Who’d have dreamed of that this time last year?! What a moment.

So,that was Double or Nothing 2022 and boy howdy was it a long one. A lot of good coming out of this show though. What did you think? What was your match of the night? What will you do if CM Punk ever tries the Punkshot Lariat again? Let us know in the comments below or you can tell me personally on Twitter @Knapphausen. See you all on Wednesday for a very interesting AEW Dynamite. So long & Goodnight.

The Summer of Punk has officially begun 😤 @CMPunk is your AEW World Champion #ANDNEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/4e294kbwzl — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 30, 2022

