Jurassic Express Retain Tag Team Championships At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Three-Way match. Check out the full match recap below:

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) defeated Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee & Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs) via Pinfall (17:36) to retain the AEW Tag Team Championships in a Three Way Tag Team Match



Penultimate match and it’s another championship on the line. Taz is back on commentary but this time to join JR rather than instead of him. This one begins with a brawl and Team Taz trying to come out on top but the champions hit Stereo Moonsaults to stop that. Luchasaurus nearly pins Ricky before Swerve tags himself in and attack Ricky himself. Starks escapes and tags in Hobbs who trucks Swerve and then follows up but Keith tags himself in and he and Swerve hit some double teams onto Hobbs. Swerve is legal again and tries to cover Hobbs with a Jack knife pin and Jungle Boy breaks it up. Hobbs is sent into the champ's corner and Jungle Boy tags himself in. He takes Swerve outside with a Tijeras and then two topes Suicidas but the third is caught by Keith Lee who Powerbombs him twice. First on Luchasaurus and then to the floor. Swerve and JB go back in the ring but Hobbs tags himself in for Swerve. Hobbs hoists him up for a slam and then he hits a huge elbow. Ricky tags in and hits a Tilt-a-whirl Backbreaker before posing. Jungle Boy fights back with a high boot before Starks pulls out his ropewalk stroke and Jungle Boy makes him crotch himself. Hobbs tags in and Jungle Boy tries to do the same but has no partner so has to let Swerve tag in.

Swerve drops Hobbs with Elbow Strikes and then hits the Diving Uppercut before attacking Luchasaurus. Ricky is sent onto the champs before Swerve hits his Moonsault off of Keith's chest to take them all out. Hobbs grabs Swerve back in the ring but Strickland hits the Hurricanrana but Hobbs kicks out at two. Swerve calls Keith in who gets Hobbs up on his Shoulders but Hobbs fights out and then tosses Swerve off the top rope with a throw. Luchasaurus tags himself in from Swerve and runs wild on literally everyone apart from his partner. He eventually lays out Team Taz with a Double Lariat then Hobbs fights out of a Chokeslam but Keith Lee tags himself in. The three big men square off in the middle and Luchasaurus hits the Tail whip but then gets double chokeslammed by Lee & Hobbs. These two then square off. Lee wins and tosses him to the outside with ease and then Keith hits a Tope Con Hilo onto the pile. He returns Luchasaurus to the ring and then seems to waste some time before Luchasaurus comes back. They square off in the middle and exchange haymakers and Hobbs appears on the top rope to take them both down with Neckbreakers. Starks and Jungle Boy tag themselves in and Ricky nearly pins Jungle Boy with his feet on the ropes but Christian stops him and Hobbs attacks Christian so Jungle Boy goes for him and it lets Starks hit a Spear on him for two. Ricky sets up for the Roshambo and hits a Slingshot version and a high stack pin but Luchasaurus breaks it up. We get huge moves from all men but Luchasaurus accidentally kicks Jungle Boy in the head and Swerve and Keith hit the Swerve in their Glory but Hobbs breaks it up at 2.9. Starks takes out Lee with the FTW title behind the ref’s back. Starks heads into the ring and tries to use the title again but Christian drags him out. Swerve and Jungle Boy are legal and go back and forth. Luchasaurus comes in and Jurassic Express hit the Thoracic Express on Swerve to get the win! Wow! Didn't see them retaining! Great match too.

