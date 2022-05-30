Jericho Appreciation Society Victorious At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

The Anarchy In The Arena match was a memorable and bloody bout from AEW Double Or Nothing 2022. It was the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia and Jake Hager) against Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. Check out the full match recap below:

Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) defeated Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz via Referee Stoppage (22:36) in an Anarchy in the Arena Match

Justin Roberts officially announces shit is about to hit the fan before this match and Jericho comes out with his appreciation Society looking like N-Sync Cosplayers. Their opponents all enter together to Wild Thing from different parts of the Arena. The JAS scatter to meet them and the match begins with brawling. Anarchy in the Arena indeed. Wild thing is still playing as BCC & Pals seem to have control of all of their opponents. Jericho is getting destroyed by Kingston. Moxley deals with Matt Menard then joins Kingston. Santana has Garcia ringside. Danielson is beating Angelo in the crowd. Wild Thing finishes and starts again to a huge pop. Moxley pulls out a fork for Matt Menard before Jericho has Moxley to deal with. Ortiz is dealing with Hager. A table emerges at Ringside and Moxley chokes Jericho out on a mobility scooter. Matt Menard is bleeding like a Stuck Pig with Eddie Kingston attacking him. Moxley takes Jericho towards the ring and they brawl along the way but Santana and Ortiz start to isolate Jake Hager in the ring and try to pin him. Jericho smashes the soundboard to cut off Wild Thing and then Moxley attacks him again. Kingston and Menard head into the concourse. As do Danielson and Angelo. Eddie and Matt brawl in front of a crowd in the concourse. Hager is sent through a table by Santana and Ortiz. Moxley attacks Jericho with the Jib Camera. Eddie covers Matt Menard in mustard. Garcia appears and isolates Ortiz, hitting a Piledriver onto the ring steps. Danielson keeps hitting Parker;s head onto the hard camera. Matt Menard is sent into the Merch stand where they brawl.

Jericho and Moxley head back towards the ring once again. Jericho, Mox, Parker and Danielson end up in the same place and Parker hits Danielson with the Ring Bell. Garcia appears backstage and takes out Eddie to help Matt. Moxley throws a cooler at Jericho’s head. Garcia and Kingston brawl back in the concourse before Garcia drags Kingston with a rope around his neck. Moxley is bleeding and gets locked in the Walls of Jericho on the timekeeper's table which breaks. Danielson is bleeding. Kingston is too. Mox takes out Jericho with a Tope Suicida and then locks Jericho in a Figure Four. Hager stops him and Danielson and Hager brawl with Danielson winning out. Moxley unscrews the turnbuckle on the top rope as Hager suplexes Danielson on the ramp. Kingston finally has the upper hand on Garcia, chasing him back to ringside. Mox hits Jericho with the Turnbuckle then low blows him with it. Garcia and Kingston fight in an elevator. Moxley whips Jericho with the turnbuckle and Danielson choke Hager with another. Angelo and Santana brawl somewhere in the crowd near a table which Angelo ends up on. Jericho hits Moxley with a chair and then Mox returns the favour. Santana and Ortiz get a ladder and Mox hits a Regal Knee on Jericho at ringside. Mox brings out Barbed Wire Boards. Hager tries to tap out Danielson with the Ankle Lock. Santana and Ortiz climb and put Matt Menard and Angelo Parker through tables. Jericho sprays Mox in the face with a fire extinguisher to avoid the barbed wire.

Hager and Jericho meet Danielson and Moxley in the middle of the ring to exchange strikes and lose out in the end. They both lay in the hammer and anvil elbows and then lock in Submissions. LeBell Lock and Bulldog Choke. Eddie Kingston emerges on the ramp with a can of gasoline. He pours the gasoline over Jericho and Danielson and Bryan brawls with Eddie. Mox splits them up and Jericho attacks him with a chair. Hager sends Moxley into the Barbed Wire and then Jericho hits the Judas Effect on Kingston. Jericho and Hager take Danielson out with the Turnbuckle Hook but Danielson kicks out at two. They pick him up again and Danielson fights them both off on his own with kicks. Danielson hits the Busaiku Knee to Hager and the same to Jericho holding a chair and Jericho kicks out at two. We see Moxley still trapped in barbed wire as Danielson kicks a hole in Jericho’s chest and then one to the head then says he’s about to kick his fucking head in. Jericho is about to meet the boot of Bryan but Hager saves with Floyd the bat. Jericho locks in the Walls and Hager chokes Danielson with the ring rope to get the win. This was pure anarchy. Justin Roberts was right.

