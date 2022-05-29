Thunder Rosa Retains Women's Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Thunder Rosa returned her AEW Women's Championship against Serena Deeb in a back and forth bout. Check out the full match recap below:

Thunder Rosa defeated Serena Deeb via Pinfall (16:58) to retain the AEW Women's World Championship

Women’s title is on the line and Rosa looks incredible tonight. They start with a Collar and Elbow tie up and battle all over the ring before letting go with no victor. They lock up again and this time Rosa goes behind and takes Deeb down but Serena comes back and both women exchange wrist control. Deeb takes control forcing the champ to the mat but Rosa comes back with a Head Scissors and both women escape to another stalemate. They lock up again and this time it’s Rosa forcing Serena to the mat but not for long. They battle until Rosa comes out with a Pendulum and then nearly pins Serena as the crowd chant this is wrestling. Rosa hits a Shoulder Tackle and then two arm drags before earning another two count. Both women battle for a Backslide and Rosa hits a Dustin Rhodes style Uppercut. Rosa sends Serena to the floor and then goes for the Baseball Slide Dropkick but Serena rolls in then grabs Rosa’s hair to take over. Serena hits a Neckbreaker over the Middle Rope and then Rosa falls outside. Serena retrieves her and hits a Swinging Neckbreaker for two.

Serena puts Rosa on the top rope and then locks her in a brutal looking submission in from the top rope. Back on the mat, Deeb locks in the Abdominal Stretch and then Rosa fights out into a strike exchange. Rosa wins it and hits a huge Lariat and a Body Slam before she throws Serena face first into the middle turnbuckle. She follows that with a running clothesline and then a couple of dropkicks before a Northern Lights Suplex and bridge earns a two count. Rosa calls for a finish but Deeb fights back and after a great back and forth, Deeb locks in an Octopus Hold. They transition out of it and then Serena hits a flipping cutter from the top rope for two! Serena pulls Rosa up and goes for Deebtox but Rosa hits a Russian Leg Sweep and locks Deeb in a Cross Face but Serena nearly rolls her up to escape. Serena goes for the Stretch Muffler but Rosa rolls out and attacks the Knee of Serena like Deeb did to Shida. Both women down from a double Lariat and then Rosa hits a high boot and stomps from the corner before a Death Valley Driver earns yet another two. Rosa gets taken down with a Chop Block to let Serena lock in a Figure Four and then both women slap the taste out of each other's mouths before they both fall outside. Rosa comes up limping and Serena hits a Dragonscrew and then the Deebtox on Rosa who somehow kicks out at 2.9. Deeb stays on top and locks in the Serenity Lock on the champion but then goes for a Powerbomb before she locks in the Cloverleaf and Rosa has to make the ropes. Serena sets up for another Deebtox and Rosa counters into a pin for two but she tries a Knee Strike in the corner to follow and misses. Deeb heads up top, Rosa follows and Serena fights her up there but Rosa still wins out and hits the Superplex and rolls through with the Fire Thunder Driver for the win. Match of the Night so far.

