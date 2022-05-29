Kyle O’Reilly Defeated Darby Allin At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Darby Allin. Check out the full match recap below:

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Darby Allin via Pinfall (10:37)

Darby tries to start of quick but Kyle soon drops him with a knee to the face before trying for the Juji Gatame early. Darby makes the ropes and Kyle continues on the offence with strikes and then sweeps the legs of Allin away. He brings him back up and attacks the shoulder before hammer locking the arm and getting a two from a Suplex on Darby. Kyle lays in some kicks to the chest of Darby and Allin fires in some shots and a Dropkick before a Code Red earns him his first two count. Darby hits a Scorpion Death Drop and tries for a Coffin Splash but Kyle catches him and then tries to go for the Kimura. Darby fights out and then hits a Stunner to send Kyle outside and tries for his Tope Suicida but for the first time it goes wrong and Darby somehow doesn’t die. Kyle rolls to the other side and Darby goes again but this time Darby gets caught by Kyle in a Sleeper. Kyle sends Darby back in and then Darby catches O’Reilly in the Last Supper but it only gets him a two. Kyle fights him off with strikes and then Darby almost rolls him up. It’s only a two and then Kyle picks him up with a Brainbuster for two before he locks in the Juji Gatame. He can’t get it properly so transitions to an Ankle Lock and Darby turns it into A Scorpion Death Lock and makes Kyle make the ropes.

They battle again with Kyle on the apron and Darby inside and Darby hits a Dragon Screw then heads up top quickly to hit him with a Coffin Drop onto the apron. Both men spill outside and Darby rolls him back in before his Coffin Drop gets caught with a Juji Gatame. Darby escapes by rolling him up for two before they exchange strikes in the middle and then O’Reilly hits Kawada Kicks. Darby comes back with Palm Strikes and both men drop. Kyle hits a huge overhand strike and breaks Darby’s necklace in his mouth. He hits a PK and Darby kicks out at one. Kyle hits another for two and then a third PK before the Bombs Away Knee Drop earns Kyle the victory.

Read more Double or Nothing results: