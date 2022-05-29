Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page Win Mixed Tag Match At AEW Double or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Sammy Guevara & Frankie Kazarian & Tay Conti vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page & Paige Vanzant took place with Sky and Page picking up the win. Check out the full match recap below:

Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) & Paige VanZant defeated Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall (12:04)

Mixed trios time and this is a first for AEW I believe. Frankie comes out with the BMF belt and Sammy & Tay come out dressed as evil as they can, coming out of the middle tunnel! I love the commitment to the heat. Sammy poses with the BMF title and the match begins with Kazarian and Sky but Sammy tags himself in and then so does Ethan. Ethan begins to let his rage out on Sammy, beating him down then setting him up for the Ego’s Edge. Sammy reverses with the Hurricanrana then hits the Corkscrew Dropkick but Page stays on his feet and then Powerslams Sammy for two. Tay is barking at Kazarian to help Sammy this whole time and Sammy finally tags out to Frankie and Sky comes back in to fight him. Sky hits a beautiful Dropkick but Kaz comes back with his Leg Drop and then tags Sammy back in. Kaz gets mad at Sammy and then argues with Tay whilst Sammy comes in and Sky beats him down in the corner. Tay attacks Sky from behind when the ref’s back is turned to let Sammy back into it and Sammy hits his Springboard Cutter before winding up Paige and Ethan and allowing Tay to help him hit a double team for two. Sammy tags in Frankie who continues the beat down on Sky. Ethan grabs Kaz to get Sky the space he needs and it allows him to hit the Flatliner. Tay attacks Paige to stop her tagging in and Sammy and Tay celebrate. Frankie gets mad that he can’t tag out and nearly gets Sky in the Cross Face Chicken Wing. Sammy tags himself in and struts around as soon as he gets it.

Sammy and Kaz collide heads and finally its Paige and Tay who are legal. Paige slams Tay to the Mat and hits her with strikes. She hits a couple of Clotheslines then a Back Suplex before a Back Handspring Elbow in the corner. Paige goes for the TKO and Sammy saves Tay so Paige punches him in the gut and then takes him out with a DDT. She stacks Tay and Sammy in the corner before a Michinoku Driver on Tay earns a two count. Tay comes back with an Ogoshi and then hits her pump kicks on Paige in the corner. Tay hits another Pump Kick but Paige kicks out at two. Tay takes Paige out with a Facebuster onto her knee then Sammy comes in to kiss her some more. They take so long that all three of their opponents recover and enter the ring. Frankie abandons them and Sky and Ethan attack Sammy whilst Paige deals with Tay. Frankie takes out Sky then tags himself in which makes Tay scream. Kaz nearly pins Sky but then Sammy attacks him and hits Tay instead. Then Ethan hits Kaz with a kick and Sky hits the TKO to get the win.

