Britt Baker Wins The Inaugural Women's Owen Hart Tournament

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Britt Baker was crowned the inaugural champion of the women's Owen Hart Tournament defeating Ruby Soho in a hard-fought match. Check out the full match recap below:

Britt Baker defeated Ruby Soho via Pinfall (14:56) Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament

Britt gets played out by the Fozzy guitarist. Ruby gets the entirety of Rancid. There are levels to this. The match begins with the tow ladies locking horns and Ruby is backed into the corner. Britt breaks and they begin to go back and forth until Britt gets on top with wrist control. Ruby fights back to her feet and gets wrist control herself and holds on whilst Britt lays in some strikes. Ruby maintains hold until Britt finally breaks it via the ropes. Ruby takes over again with some arm drags then lays Britt out. Britt rolls outside and Ruby follows up with a huge Shotgun Dropkick. She knocks the wind out of herself and that lets Britt drive her into a barricade, only for Soho to hit a Suplex on the floor. They head back inside and fight with Ruby on the top rope but Britt wins the battle then pulls her into the ring whist Ruby gasps for breath. Britt follows with stomps to the ribs and then wraps Ruby’s midsection around the ring post. Britt continues to attack and takes Ruby down with a Russian Leg sweep before Britt stretches Ruby out and lays in elbows to the ribs. Ruby fires back once again but Britt is still on top as she drops Ruby with a ripcord elbow.

Britt sets up for the Pittsburgh Sunrise and Ruby cuts her off. They battle on the top rope and Ruby hits a Superplex but every move like that hurts her own ribs every time. She can’t get to the pin and Britt is up first. Britt tells Ruby the fans don’t care about her and it fires Ruby up to hit some elbows but Britt always has a reply and they both drop for a double down. They make their feet and Britt counters the No Future and hits a Thrust Kick but Ruby rolls Britt up from the Curb Stomp. Britt hits another Thrust Kick but Ruby comes back with a Saito Suplex and then a Bombs Away Senton from the top for two. Ruby looks desperate now She takes Britt to the top rope but Britt throws her down and Britt finally hits the Curb Stop but Ruby kicks out at 2! Britt pulls out the glove to go for the Lockjaw and she gets it on but Ruby fights out twice, nearly rolling her up the second time. Soho hits the No Future before she locks in the Sharpshooter and forces Britt to make the ropes. Ruby tries to follow up in the corner but misses, she catches Britt’s reply with a boot to the face and then almost wins with a Victory Roll. Britt counters though and pins Ruby with her own roll up.

Britt helps Ruby up after the match. She heads up to the ramp where Tony Schiavone congratulates her and Adam Cole before introducing Dr Martha Hart who comes out with Tony Khan. She reads a speech about Owen and then presents the title belts and cup to Britt and Adam.

The Founder of the #OwenHart Foundation, Dr. Martha Hart is here at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing! pic.twitter.com/qrjtwtccRb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2022

