Adam Cole Wins The Inaugural Men's Owen Hart Tournament

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, Adam Cole was crowned the inaugural champion of the men's Owen Hart Tournament defeating Samoa Joe in a hard-fought match. The match opened with a loud "Owen" chant and AEW commentator Jim Ross noted he got to meet with Martha Hart before the show and he cried. Check out the full match recap below:

Next up is the first of two Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals as Adam Cole faces off with Samoa Joe. We get a slow start as both men try to feel each other out. Joe begins to take over with some huge chops and a headbutt in the corner. He follows with a Splash and an Enzuigiri before just mocking Cole as he strikes him. Joe drops him and then takes the match outside before Cole manages to flip the momentum and then send Joe into the Barricade and ring post to take over. Cole takes the match back into the ring and chokes Joe on the ropes before they both exchange strikes. Cole focuses on the arm of Joe and begins to weaken it further before trying for a Wrist Lock. Joe fights to his feet but Cole drops him with an Arm Breaker. Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise but Joe just lifts him up and drives Adam’s knees into the mat. Cole rolls outside and then guillotines Joe’s arm over the ropes. Joe takes Cole down out of the corner with an STO and then lays in some right hands. He hits a Manhattan Drop, a high boot and a Running Senton for two. Joe pulls out a Powerslam for two next when Cole tries to fight back. He pulls him in for a Powerbomb but Cole slips out and hits a Gomon Giri but Joe flattens him with the Lariat for another two. Cole fights back with a huge kick in the corner and then lays in some strikes to Joe and lands a Backstabber for two. He transitions to a Crossface and then Joe makes the ropes with his legs. Joe hits a Powerbomb for two then turns it into the STF. Cole tries for the ropes but Joe stops him until Cole does so with his feet to escape. Bobby Fish appears and it actually lets Joe lock on a Choke. Fish jumps up to make him break it though. Joe eats a big Superkick and another and another and then Cole lowers the Boom and gets the win! They really gave the Shawn Michaels guy, the Owen.

