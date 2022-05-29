House Of Black Pick Up The Win At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, House of Black picked up an important victory over Death Triangle. Check out the match recap below:

House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) defeated Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC) via Pinfall ()

This trios match begins with Fenix and Malakai going at it, they exchange holds with neither man getting a definitive advantage. They go back and forth again and we end up with a Stalemate as both men sit cross legged in the middle of the ring. Fenix blinks first and it allows Malakai to tag in to Buddy Matthews but a Fenix kick lets Penta come back in as we get another stalemate, this time between Penta & Matthews. Penta hits a huge superkick and brings in PAC who blindsides Matthews with a dropkick. Matthews tags out to Brody King who uses his size advantage to drop PAC. He follows up with chops in the corner before taking out Fenix. We get a three-on-three brawl to follow and the House of Black isolate PAC but the Geordie manages to keep them at bay until Brody hits him from behind with a Lariat. Fenix comes back in to make the save before all wrestlers take it in turns to hit moves until we’re left with PAC and Buddy. PAC hits a Poisonrana and a Lariat and we get a Double down, Brody comes in to deal with PAC and hits a huge Bossman Slam and follows it with a huge chop. He tags in Malakai and they isolate PAC once again. Brody tags back in and then Buddy Matthews does as The House of Black take over. Brody misses a Cannonball and falls to the outside which allows PAC to finally tag out to Fenix who dominates all of the House alone and then with Penta. They hit stereo Tope Con Hilo to take out Malakai and Brody before they focus on Brody in the ring. They hit a triple team splash but King kicks out at two. Buddy Matthews blocks a Fenix Tope to hit him with a Suplex. PAC takes out Buddy, Malakai takes out PAC, Penta takes out Malakai. This is carnage. Brody Lee hits a Tope Con Hilo onto all of them and then takes Fenix back in the ring and The House isolate him for the Dante’s Inferno but the pin is broken up somehow by Death Triangle.

We get a meeting of the minds for the House of Black as Death Triangle suddenly begin to take over and PAC almost pins King with a Brainbuster but Buddy breaks it up. Buddy and Fenix fight on the apron until Penta hits Buddy with a Canadian Destroyer on the apron off of Fenix’s back. They hit Brody with Foot stomps and a DDT on the outside and its Malakai alone in the ring. Death Triangle drop him with multiple kicks and then Malakai comes back with two Heel Kicks on the Lucha Bros. PAC stops him with an Enzuigiri and then sets up for the Black Arrow. Buddy stops him but PAC hits a 450 over him and then takes Buddy out with a German Suplex. Malakai eats another German Suplex but then when the ref is distracted with Alex Abrahantes, PAC hits a low blow and then goes to hit the Black Arrow. The lights go out and Julia Hart appears and mists PAC which lets Malakai pin him. The House always wins.

