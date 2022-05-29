Two Former WWE Superstars Debut At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

Jade Cargill defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022. During the match there as interference from The Baddies and Mark Sterling. Stokely Hathaway debuted and caused a distraction to allow Jade to win. Kris Statlander faced off with Jade and then Athena (Ember Moon) came to the ring! Check out the full match recap below:

Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Championship

First title match of the night is the TBS title match. The bell rings and Jade immediately backs Anna into the corner. Anna hits a High Boot before they go back and forth and Jade manages to take over by slamming Anna out of the Queenslayer. Jade hits a Snap Suplex and then climbs up top top hit a Double Sledge. She climbs up top again and but changes game plan and stomps Anna down in the corner. She hits a Splash and then climbs up top. This time Anna Jay cuts her off and joins her up top for a Superplex. Both women stay down and then when they get to their feet, Anna stays in control and hits a Leg Lariat in the corner before trying to take Jade down with flying Lariats. Jade stays stood up and stumbles to the corner but when Anna goes up top, she hits a Flipping Neckbreaker that drops Jade. Anna sends her into the steps outside before Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet appear and attack Anna but they get a Double DDT. Anna rolls back in and Jade catches her in the Jaded but Anna rolls out and nearly pins her. Smart Mark Sterling now hobbles down to the ring and distracts the ref. He chucks his crutch into the ring for Jade but Anna gets it and nearly pins Jade with a Leg Sweep. John Silver now appears and takes out Sterling with a Brainbuster. Jade hits the Eye of the Storm back in the ring for two and Jade goes for Jaded again only for Anna to somehow turn it into the Queenslayer. Jade muscles out of it but Anna heads back up top and then Jade joins her. Now all of a sudden, Stokely Hathaway makes his AEW debut and comes down to distract Anna Jay so Jade can hit the Avalanche Jaded and pick up the win. Mark Sterling is getting fired.

Jade & The Baddies start to gang up on Anna but Kris makes the save and then is followed by another debut as Athena shows up! We have a trios match in our future.

