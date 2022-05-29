The Hardys Victorious Over The Young Bucks At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

During tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, the second match of the night saw The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys. The match was full of high stops and at one point Jeff hit a Swanton on Nick on the steel steps!

At the end of the match, Jeff hit a Swanton to win the match. Jeff then jumped the rail and left through the crowd, a clear nod to the situation that led to his WWE release. Check out the full match recap below:

The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) via Pinfall

The Young Bucks get a Viva Las Vegas song saying Superkick Party before their entrance. Their gear is also very Elvis looking. The Hardys follow them and the match begins. We get the two Matts jaw jacking to begin and finally they lock up. Jackson gets the upper hand with a dropkick and then locks Matt up in a Hammerlock. They begin to go back and forth and Hardy begins to fight back. He hits a back elbow in the corner and brings Jeff in but Matt soon does the same for Nick. The two go back and forth before Nick gets the upper hand with a Shoulder tackle and mocks Jeff. Jeff comes right back and sends Nick to the outside. He trips coming back in and both Hardys attack, rolling back the years with some double team moves. The Bucks reset on the outside before Nick heads back in to face Matt Hardy. He leaves to attack Brandon for getting the crowd to chant his name and then cheap shots Matt and tries to take over. The Hardys soon have them back under control though with more double teams. However, they try one too many and Nick hits an Enzuigiri to let the Young Bucks back into it. Matt Jackson begins to isolate Jeff and he keeps making tags with Nick to help that. Jeff finally gets some separation to make a tag but Brandon wipes Matt out on the apron behind the refs back to stop him making a tag. Nick goes for a Whisper in the wind and it goes wrong which lets Jeff hit one on him and finally tag out to Matt Hardy. Matt comes in and takes Nick down over and over before smashing his head into three turnbuckles. Matt Jackson gets the same treatment and then so does Brandon before Nick gets hit with the Side Effect for two. Matt goes for a Twist of Fate but instead is sent to the outside and the Bucks take over once again. They go back and forth until Jeff gets a Superkick from Nick and falls into the crowd before Nick dives onto them once more from the top rope.

Nick attacks Matt back in the ring and then takes him out with a huge running Knee. Matt Jackson tags in and The Bucks hit Risky Business but Hardy still can kick out at two. The Bucks suddenly can’t find the right targets as moves miss and Nick even kicks Brandon before Matt starts hitting Side Effects outside the ring. Matt brings Jeff into the match and they try to hit the Poetry in motion, nailing it and then following up with another double team but Jackson fights back and Nick jumps in too. Matt gets taken out on the top rope by a Jeff Jawbreaker but then Jeff misses the Swanton and Matt Jackson hits a Twist of Fate and Nick hits a Swanton for two. No idea how Jeff kicked out there. They pull him up for the BTE Trigger and they miss, Jeff still gets a double superkick to the face and so does Matt. The Bucks have the Hardys on their knees and rapid fire superkicks put them both down. They get up again and ask for more. The Bucks oblige and go for double pins but They Hardys both kick out. Brandon pulls the ring steps across with Matt and turns them on their side before Jeff is led over to them and put atop them. The Bucks go for The Meltzer Driver on them but Matt cuts them off and hits a BT bomb on Nick before Jeff puts Matt on the steps and climbs up top for the Senton Bomb. He hits it and then Matt Hardy hits the Twist of Fate on Nick but Nick kicks out this time at two! Nick reverses a second but eats another one and then Jeff tags in to hit another Swanton Bomb to finally end the match and get the win.

