The Latest Update On MJF's Status For Tonight's AEW Double Or Nothing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

The status of the scheduled MJF vs. Wardlow match for tonight's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view is currently unknown. PWInsider reports MJF has not been spotted backstage ahead of the PPV Sunday and we are only a few hours from the broadcast, he could still show up but most of the talent are already in the building.

The promotional advertising for the match was removed from Twitter earlier today and the video on AEW’s YouTube channel was taken down, but it has since been restored.
 
MJF decided not to turn up to AEW Fanfest on Saturday amind ongoing issues over his contract and pay. 

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #aew #double or nothing #mjf

