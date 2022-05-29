WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Cardona Suffers Arm Injury At GCW Downward Spiral

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

Matt Cardona Suffers Arm Injury At GCW Downward Spiral

During last night’s GCW Downward Spiral show, Matt Cardona suffered an injury to his arm. At the event, he went up against Blake Christian. Cardona believes he tore his bicep.

Carona also wrestled at Wrestling Revolver yesterday where he lost the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann. His next title defense in the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready in two weeks.


Tags: #gcw #matt cardona #downward spiral

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76524/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π