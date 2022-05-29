Matt Cardona Suffers Arm Injury At GCW Downward Spiral

During last night’s GCW Downward Spiral show, Matt Cardona suffered an injury to his arm. At the event, he went up against Blake Christian. Cardona believes he tore his bicep.

Carona also wrestled at Wrestling Revolver yesterday where he lost the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann. His next title defense in the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready in two weeks.

I think I tore my bicep and I still finished the match and beat you!!! https://t.co/PWzrCryEV6 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 29, 2022