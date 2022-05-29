WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Why Samoa Joe Missed Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing Fanfest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

MJF wasn't the only one to miss Saturday's AEW Double or Nothing Fanfest. Samoa Joe also missed the fan event, but in his case, it was not purposely done. The ROH World Television Champion reportedly had a mix-up with his schedule, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. A source noted that Joe attended a voiceover session for a new project he is working on.

Joe will tonight go up against Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing. 

Tags: #aew #samoa joe #double or nothing #fanfest

