Why Samoa Joe Missed Saturday's AEW Double Or Nothing Fanfest

MJF wasn't the only one to miss Saturday's AEW Double or Nothing Fanfest. Samoa Joe also missed the fan event, but in his case, it was not purposely done. The ROH World Television Champion reportedly had a mix-up with his schedule, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. A source noted that Joe attended a voiceover session for a new project he is working on.
Joe will tonight go up against Adam Cole in the finals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at AEW Double Or Nothing.
Regarding Samoa Joe missing Fanfest, he was double booked and we're told it was a miscommunication. One source indicated it was for a voiceover session.— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 29, 2022
