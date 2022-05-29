AEW Double or Nothing Predictions

The time for waiting is almost over, Double or Nothing is mere hours away and this card is stacked! Perhaps a little too stacked as there have been a lot of questions as to whether 13 matches are too many. Time will tell on that count but we also don’t know where MJF is right now so it might be 12 anyway! Regardless, with the card seemingly set, it’s time to predict what’s going to happen at AEW’s 4th edition of Double or Nothing!

Buy In: HOOKhausen (Hook & Danhausen) vs Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling

We start on the buy in and one of the simpler choices on this card. Hook & Danhausen are wildly popular amongst younger fans and seemingly making older fans slowly change their mind on Danhausen specifically! They have to win here. Tony Nese is a great mid-card hand and you can even save him if you want by making Sterling take the pin.

Prediction: HOOKhausen

Who's winning tonight at #AEWDoN? — Shut Up Brandon (@Knapphausen) May 29, 2022

Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & Frankie Kazarian Vs Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) & Paige VanZant

Another easy one here. The TNT title has changed hands far too often in 2022 so far, starting with Cody taking it whilst on his way back to WWE. The baffling booking has to end at some point and whilst I still see at least one title change coming soon, ruling Sammy and Frankie out of the title picture right now is no big deal. Also, Paige needs to come in looking good here and whilst you could do that and beat her team, it’s easier to just give her the win over Tay to finish.

Prediction: Men of the Year & Paige VanZant

Darby Allin Vs Kyle O'Reilly

A late addition to the card with the story being Darby wants revenge for Kyle taking out Sting. I’m really not sure why this needs to be on the card, nor where this story may be going. As a result, I’m going to rely on generalised opinions. Darby can take a loss without issue as he has done multiple times in AEW. Kyle is newer and just lost to Samoa Joe, he needs momentum.

Prediction: Kyle O’Reilly

House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) Vs Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC)

Low key match of the night if not year vibes from this line up. The story has been long, slow and arduous but the in ring action has been far from that every time. I think House of Black have to take this one and maybe we’ll finally see a conclusion to the Julia Hart story after she was randomly in the ring with Death Triangle after Malakai tried to get her to beat up Griff a few weeks back. Wishful thinking no doubt on that one.

Prediction: House of Black

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

Okay, so this is almost like a heart vs head decision but instead it’s a heart & head vs Tony Khan decision. I honestly think that The Hardys aren’t capable of the level of performance needed to be a top act in AEW at this stage in their career. They’re worth keeping for the name value alone but I don’t see any benefit to The Young Bucks taking a loss here. However, I don’t think TK see’s it that way and I think he wants to really rush through a Hardy’s title challenge before Jeff falls apart entirely. Tough call this.

Prediction: The Young Bucks

Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Adam Cole Vs Samoa Joe

This was my predicted final which I’m rather proud of given how difficult to predict this tournament has been. With that in mind, I’m keeping my original prediction.

Prediction: Samoa Joe

Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho

On the women’s side however, I’ve only got half of the final right. And I even changed my mind on that during the Semi-Finals. I don’t think there's much argument that this final should probably be Toni Storm vs Kris Statlander but alas, we’re here instead. I’m going to go with Ruby because Britt is bulletproof. She’ll stay as over as she is now no matter what happens here and Ruby needs some momentum.

Prediction: Ruby Soho

MJF Vs Wardlow

Prediction: MJF doesn’t turn up. I am of course joking but this might be a possibility if all the news coming out of Las Vegas is true. If this match goes ahead, the result is even less in doubt now.

Prediction: Wardlow

Anarchy In the Arena Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

Realistically, there's no way that the Jericho Appreciation Society should win here. However, all the rumours are, we’re heading to Blood & Guts and there’s no way that I can think of how to get there if the babyfaces win. So, I think that we’re going to get some kind of screwy finish where JAS get a win via outside interference to lead us to the Blood & Guts match.

Prediction: Jericho Appreciation Society

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

Not sure why we’re even doing this one. I love Anna but she hasn’t earned a title shot (based on the booking of her character) and she seems like a very weak challenger.

Prediction: Jade Cargill

Three Way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (C) Vs Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Vs Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)

Now this one is interesting! I was expecting a title change but now I don’t know where they’re going. I think it’s time to finally move towards the Christian vs Jungle Boy feud that has been teased and I can’t decide who benefits most from taking the titles. The match should be fantastic regardless.

Prediction: Team Taz

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) Vs Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa has had a really disappointing title reign so far which is a surprise. This is almost certainly partially due to her being injured and also the fact that AEW’s focus on the women’s division is sub-optimal at best. The result of this match has to be dependent on Rosa’s injuries. If she’s now healed up, leave the belt on her and let her wrestle. If not, Deeb is the next best option to hold the belt. This is a win-win and the women’s division needs a fighting champion again.

Prediction: Thunder Rosa

AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) Vs CM Punk

The main event. I’ve been back and forth on this one more than any other AEW title match, maybe any other AEW match full stop. There are arguments for both. Punk is the draw; Hangman is the future. The match should be as good as the two names in it suggest and I’m going for Punk. But I won’t be shocked if the Buckshot Lariat is too much for him... this time.

Prediction: CM Punk

Other Predictions:

With Forbidden Door weeks away, I think we’re getting some NJPW wrestlers who are showing up to set up the build towards the cross promoted PPV. I think we could see the following wrestlers show up.

Kazuchika Okada

Will Ospreay

Kenta

That's what I think, but what do you think? Vote in the polls and let us know your predictions in the comments below. Most of all though, enjoy Double or Nothing!