GCW Download Spiral Event Results - May 28, 2022: Johnny Game Changer vs. Joey Janela

Game Changer Wrestling host its Download Spiral Event Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full results courtesy of Fightful:
- Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander
- Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)
- Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey
- Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian
- Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco
- Effy def. Kevin Blackwood
- Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal
- Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela
- Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch
Rina is one sick fuck! #GCWSpiral pic.twitter.com/zrRh1gxiQg— RyanGamingTD (@RyanGamingTD) May 29, 2022
.@JANELABABY has had enough of @DadFeels.#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/4fEtYAGdbs
Never let them know your next move. @blkwdxvx #GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/Vcj3duD51N
.@mattvanda209 with a picture-perfect phoenix splash!#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
▶️https://t.co/2radpxdq7l pic.twitter.com/41r11Bthn9
#GCWSpiral first ever show.....loving it....#LFG @TheMattCardona pic.twitter.com/W7MUTpl5IM— William Pena (@Willie709) May 29, 2022
.@ColeRadrick with a double springboard stunner!#GCWSpiral @GCWrestling_— Rob (@HeyyImRob) May 29, 2022
▶️https://t.co/2radpxv0YT pic.twitter.com/jkkacIDsfz
