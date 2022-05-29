WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

GCW Download Spiral Event Results - May 28, 2022: Johnny Game Changer vs. Joey Janela

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 29, 2022

GCW Download Spiral Event Results - May 28, 2022: Johnny Game Changer vs. Joey Janela

Game Changer Wrestling host its Download Spiral Event Saturday night from Las Vegas, Nevada. Check out the full results courtesy of Fightful:

- Early Morning Guy Steele def. Jimmy Lloyd and Marcus Mathers and Matt Vandagriff and The Rotation and Titus Alexander

- Allie Katch, Billie Starkz & Sandra Moone def. The Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, Mance Warner & Matthew Justice)

- Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey

- Matt Cardona def. Blake Christian

- Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne def. ASF & Gringo Loco

- Effy def. Kevin Blackwood

- Dark Sheik def. Jai Vidal

- Johnny Game Changer (w/ Dad) def. Joey Janela

- Cole Radrick & Rina Yamashita def. Alex Colon & John Wayne Murdoch


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #download spiral #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76518/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π