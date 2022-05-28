Matt Cardona Has Lost The IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Championship

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

A new IMPACT Wrestling Digital Media Champion has been crowned tonight. Rich Swann defeated Matt Cardona to win the title at tonight's Wrestling Revolver event in Las Vegas. Cardona had been champion 114 days, having won the belt from Jodynne Grace on the February 3 episode of Impact Wrestling.

Following the match, Cardona refused to hand over the title to Swann. He then run to the back with the title.