Jerry Lawler Set To Be Honored By The Cauliflower Alley Club

Jerry Lawler will be honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club it was announced today by President Brian Blair. Check out the official announcement below:

Jerry “The King” Lawler to Receive CAC President’s Award

The Cauliflower Alley Club and President and CEO B. Brian Blair are pleased to announce the selection of Jerry “The King” Lawler as the recipient of the CAC’s “President’s Award”.

The award will be presented to “The King” as part of the CAC’s 56th annual reunion at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas in September.

President Blair had this to say on the selection of Mr. Lawler to receive this prestigious honor:

“I first met Jerry Lawler in the Florida territory back in the early 80s when we played charity softball against the Tampa Bay Bucs. I was surprised by what a good athlete and softball player that Jerry was, probably the best on the field that day!

While Jerry was wrestling in the Florida territory, we had some great peers, men like Dusty Rhodes, Jack & Jerry Brisco, Don Muraco, Steve Keirn, Buddy Colt, Mr. Wrestling 2 & so many others. One thing that stood out to me about Jerry Lawler, me being a young, green kid, was that he, a seasoned vet and already a superstar in the business, treated me just like one of the boys. He was always kind, always charismatic (to say the least) and was a tremendous athlete and role model.

Jerry has gone on to have one of the longest most successful careers in the wrestling industry. The President’s Award was created as an official award, along with the Lucha Libra award several years ago. I could have given the award away each year since its creation, but there are only a handful of people that fit the qualifications to receive it.

The President’s Award is an award that should articulate some of the finer points of our past presidents, “Iron” Mike Mazurki, Art Abrams, Lou Thesz, Red Bastien, Nick Bockwinkel and humbly… me, and I have to be conscientious of that, which made this all the more difficult.

After a lot of thought I knew that Jerry has a unique quality present in all of these past CAC presidents…he’s been a giver, he’s been a leader and he’s faced his challenges and adversity. Jerry Lawler is an exemplary man as well as a true professional wrestling superstar!

It will be a privilege, a pleasure and an honor to give the first President’s Award presented by me, to Jerry “The King” Lawler at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

I hope that many of you will be able to join us for what is sure to be one of the best CAC reunions ever, this September 26th, 27th and 28th!”