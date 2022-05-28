Former WWE Referee and Road Agent Dave Hebner Dealing With Declining Health

NASCAR’s Hermie Sadler revealed on his Twitter that he recently spent some time with his friend former WWE referee and road agent Dave Hebner. In a photo revealed by Sadler, Hebner aged 73 can sadly be seen in declining health. It was reported recently that Hebner has been dealing with Parkinson's disease for a number of years.

Dave's identical twin brother is the legendary referee Earl and hus nephew Brian (Earl's son) is a referee having all worked for WWE and TNA Wrestling.

WNS sends out our best wishes to Dave and the Hebner family.

I’ve said many times that friendships and relationships are very important to me. Took the time today to go visit Dave Hebner. The Hebner family is so special to my family. Join me in sending some positive vibes his way !! @BrianRDJames @WWEArmstrong @RealJeffJarrett @WWE pic.twitter.com/G8SHrs9jqa — Hermie Sadler (@HermieSadler) May 28, 2022

