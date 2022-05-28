WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

Former WWE Referee and Road Agent Dave Hebner Dealing With Declining Health

NASCAR’s Hermie Sadler revealed on his Twitter that he recently spent some time with his friend former WWE referee and road agent Dave Hebner. In a photo revealed by Sadler, Hebner aged 73 can sadly be seen in declining health. It was reported recently that Hebner has been dealing with Parkinson's disease for a number of years.

Dave's identical twin brother is the legendary referee Earl and hus nephew Brian (Earl's son) is a referee having all worked for WWE and TNA Wrestling.

WNS sends out our best wishes to Dave and the Hebner family.

