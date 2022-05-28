WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

A New Look At Upcoming Owen Hart AEW Action Figures

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

A New Look At Upcoming Owen Hart AEW Action Figures

New concept images have been revealed on social media of Owen Hart’s AEW Unmatched Collection figures. The current plan will see two action figures released in series 6 of the Unmatched Collection as exclusives for Ringside Collectibles. Check out the concept art below:

Read more Owen Hart news:

Owen Hart Once Ribbed Vince McMahon Filling His Office With Hogs

Matt Hardy discussed Owen Hart during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and revealed the late star he once filled Vince M [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 07, 2022 09:46PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #owen hart
https://wrestlr.me/76509/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π