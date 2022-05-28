WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lance Storm Has Theory As To Why Stephanie McMahon May Be Taking Time Off From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

Lance Storm Has Theory As To Why Stephanie McMahon May Be Taking Time Off From WWE

Stephanie McMahon taking a "leave of absence" from WWE stunned the world of wrestling when it was announced last week. Many have tried to find out why the WWE executive is taking a break from the company but little detail has come out as to why. Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm however has a theory as to why she is taking some time off, explaining his thoughts on the most recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show:

“I wouldn’t be surprised with Steph and Hunter [Triple H], that they’re falling victims to the all or nothing mentality,” Storm said on The Ariel Helwani Show. “And when you’re in WWE, man, you’re in WWE. It’s a 24/7 lifestyle and I can see where Hunter led that 24/7 lifestyle, and he’s got a family he’s got to try to, you know, be a part of as well that he rode that until he almost physically broke. He had the heart issue, and had to go, ‘I gotta stop.’

“And maybe stopping and getting away, maybe Steph and him realized that maybe 24/7 at work isn’t the best thing for us. And I believe Hunter is coming back and doing more, and maybe Steph decided, you know, Hunter had however long he had off. I don’t know what it was. Maybe she’s like, ‘I need that too.’"

Source: wrestlinginc.com

