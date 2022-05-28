Britt Baker Opens Up About Never Being Satiated With Her Career

During a recent interview with PWInsider, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. discussed being a part of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament, her success in AEW thus far, and advice she would give to young talent coming into All Elite Wrestling. Check out the highlights below:

On being a part of the Owen Hart tournament:

“It’s really special. This is like such a huge opportunity and it has so much meaning behind it and not only to wrestling fans but to Owen’s family and his legacy. So to be a part of that and the fact that it is under the AEW umbrella like you said, it’s very surreal. But I think that’s kind of been with my career in AEW, every time I get an opportunity, it’s like a pinch me moment. It’s very surreal. Like it’s to be in the first ever women’s main event and so on and such things like that, but I think for me, this one might be the most special. Maybe possibly, because it has Owen Hart’s legacy behind it.”

On the advice she’d give to younger stars coming into AEW:

“Well, the first thing is to you know, keep your head up because you are going to mess up, it’s not always going to be a homerun and that’s going to happen and that happens for people that have been in the business for 30 years too, which is what you have to remind yourself. It just sucks that because AEW is under a microscope so much and there are people that want it to fail, there’s even more people that want to see the individuals that are, you know, pretty much along for the ride, from day one, myself being one of them, will very proudly waving the All Elite Wrestling flag, they’re ready for us to trip up at any moment and being new to TV, it’s bound to happen. You just can’t let that get to you. And the second thing I would tell them is to ask questions, because there are so many people backstage at AEW that are just sitting there dying for the wrestlers to ask for their opinions or feedback. They love wrestling just as much as we do. Just because their time in the ring is finished doesn’t mean that they can’t keep contributing on a massive level and like people like Jerry Lynn, Dustin Rhodes, Sonjay Dutt, Pat Buck, Ace Steel, they are so important to the success of All Elite Wrestling. I can’t emphasize that enough, Dean Malenko and I can’t forget Dean, we are very, very, very lucky to have the tools backstage that we do.”

On her success in wrestling so far:

“I’m never satisfied, I’m very restless, I always want to be doing something more, something better or something bigger, which is, you know, a blessing and a curse, it can sometimes be a little bit of one of my fatal flaws, but there’s a lot of pressure with being the first female signing and having such a big role in All Elite Wrestling because people look at you when things are going great and they look at you when things are going not so great, too. So you always have to be ready for the good and the bad feedback and you know how wrestling is, on wrestling Twitter, people are very vocal and very passionate about who they like and what they like. So sometimes that can be a lot to handle, but I’m still thankful for everything that I have and I’m thankful for All Elite Wrestling, I’m thankful for Tony [Khan]. Wrestling is a really cool place right now and competition is great for everybody. Everybody involved benefits from there being competitive, awesome wrestling companies.”

