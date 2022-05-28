WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tay Conti Reveals She Is Taking Legal Action Over Fan Threats To Kill

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

AEW star Tay Conti has revealed on social media that she is taking legal action against a man who has been harassing and threatening her and her boyfriend Sammy Guevara. The accused has reportedly been messaging them every day and has threatened to kill them both and then himself. Conti tweeted the following with screenshots of some of the stuff she has been sent:

“This is absurd. His name is D***** D****** and he’s been threatening Sammy and I since January. He writes us EVERY SINGLE DAY and apparently planning to do something with us in June. I’m taking legally precautions but if something happens to us y’all know who to look for.”

 

Tags: #aew #tay conti #sammy guevara
