A Special 5-Match Episode Of AEW Dark Is Airing Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

AEW has announced a special five-match AEW Dark streaming tonight on YouTube at 7 PM ET. The matches were taped prior to Friday's Rampage. Check out the matches airing below:

- The House of Black vs. Adriel Noctis, Gregory Sharpe & Matt Brannigan

- Anna Jay vs. Sandra Moone

- Darby Allin vs. Brandon Cutler

- Riho, Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Diamante & Emi Sakura

- Death Triangle vs. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo

