Paul Wight Reveals He Had Another Hip Replacement, Talks Future In AEW

AEW star Paul Wight was recently interviewed by Submission Radio, during which he discussed his in-ring status and his focus being on commentary work in AEW. Below are some highlights

“I had another hip transplant in December. So, now I have two fake hips now, I have two titanium hips so I’m like Wolverine. So the focus for me has just been on rehab, physical therapy, and just getting stronger. And my thing coming over [to AEW], honestly, to be sincere, is I came over here to work on my commentary skills because that’s where my future lies in wrestling, that’s where I want to contribute to the business. But I came over to compete periodically, in small doses, like I don’t see myself running for championships, that’s not my gig.”

“Maybe if it works out and there’s a younger talent that I can help bring along, like a tag team championship, maybe. I’ve done my five nights a week for decades, I’ve put in my time. Now, for me, it’s about not taking anything away from the amazing AEW talent here that deserves that TV time, that deserves that opportunity to make those connections with the audience, that deserves that ability to go out and earn those pay-per-view paydays, this is their time. And for me, I’ll pick and choose here and there, and squeeze in, and we got some stuff coming down the line that’s really cool, but this has been an incredible card that they’ve put together in an incredible sold-out venue. These talents are exciting, and I’m excited to watch them. So, that’s the smart thing you do, like I’m never gonna be a guy that’s going to come in and bully my way and, ‘I need my dressing room, I need to be fighting for the title.’ That’s not my MO. I want the business to do well and I want the talent around me to do well, and I’ll be okay.”