WWE Clash at the Castle Will Be Largest Non-WrestleMania Gate In The History of Pro Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

Tickets for the first WWE stadium show in the United Kingdom in 30 years, Clash at the Castle, went on sale last week and it looks set to make some pro wrestling history before it has even taken place.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE officials are "very happy" with ticket sales so far, which are among some of the highest-priced in WWE history and "will do the largest non-WrestleMania gate in the history of pro wrestling and actually beat most WrestleManias for that matter."

40,000 tickets were sold during the first week, with 30,000 of those purchased during two pre-sales and a further 10,000 during a general sale. 

Tickets are still available for the Cardiff show at the Principality Stadium.

