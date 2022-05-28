AEW Star Resurfaced Backstage At This Past Wednesday's Dynamite

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Brian Cage was backstage at £AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday in Las Vegas, the first time in a long while. Cage was last seen on AEW programming back in October when he lost an FTW Championship street fight to former Team Taz partner Ricky Starks.
There is no word as to why Cage was backstage, or if he will be returning to television soon, but we do know AEW President Tony Khan opted to extend Cage's contract back on February, at the time many believed Cage would be released.
There is some speculation Cage could be used in the Ring of Honor promotion.
