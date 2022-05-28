WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Star Resurfaced Backstage At This Past Wednesday's Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

AEW Star Resurfaced Backstage At This Past Wednesday's Dynamite

Fightful Select is reporting that AEW star Brian Cage was backstage at £AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday in Las Vegas, the first time in a long while. Cage was last seen on AEW programming back in October when he lost an FTW Championship street fight to former Team Taz partner Ricky Starks.

There is no word as to why Cage was backstage, or if he will be returning to television soon, but we do know AEW President Tony Khan opted to extend Cage's contract back on February, at the time many believed Cage would be released.

There is some speculation Cage could be used in the Ring of Honor promotion.

Read more AEW news:

📸 PHOTOS: New AEW TNT Title Belt Revealed On Rampage

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has received his new design for his title belt. During tonight's live edition of Rampage at the Michelob Ultra [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 27, 2022 08:53PM
Tony Khan Comments On Plans To Keep ROH Separate From AEW

During the AEW Double or Nothing media call today, President Tony Khan discussed his plans for ROH moving forward and his intention to keep [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 05:51PM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #aew #dynamite #brian cage
https://wrestlr.me/76500/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π