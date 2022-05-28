Booker T Reveals One Match Concept He Doesn't Want To See On Television

Booker T recently discussed intergender wrestling during his Hall Of Fame podcast. The ring veteran revealed he is not a fan of the concept because its a man fighting a woman and it has no place on television in his opinion:

“We had another conversation about intergender wrestling and I say, I don’t think intergender should be something that should be brought in, as long as a man fighting a woman on television. Of course, Chyna was an anomaly – and there can be only one.”

“I just don’t think it’s something we should bring to the forefront where men can actually start punching women in the face. But, I said, for the independent scene where there’s not much wrestling out there, as far as good wrestling, you’re going to have a lot more guys because there are a whole lot more guys in the business and it’s something to do for practice.”