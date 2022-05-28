William Regal Believe People "Live In Fairy Land" If They Believe This About Bryan Danielson

AEW star William Regal was recently interviewed by Daily Star back home in the United Kingdom and commented on those who believe Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) was held down during his time he WWE. Regal is clear that he doesn't believe that was ever the case:

"If you want to buy into that nonsense myth that people like to put out there – because it sounds like a good story – that he was held was held down in WWE, you are absolutely living in fairy land. If they didn’t want him to main event WrestleMania, he wouldn’t have main evented WrestleMania. The boss knew he had something special on his hands and he didn’t care about the narrative, he was going to see if he got there, and every test he gave him, he got there."