Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out Remaining In Chicago

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

During today’s AEW Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan addressed the All Out pay-per-view being a Chicago-only event and why keeping it as one is not a decision he takes lightly. Khan also expressed his love of the Chicago market and explains it is home for him:

“I think it makes a lot of sense to keep up with the great tradition around ‘All Out’ in Chicago and that’s not something I take lightly. I think most wrestling fans have become very well aware that I love the Chicago market. I was born in Illinois, and it’s a home to me and it’s also a home to AEW, and great wrestling, and some of the best fans in the world.

“Forbidden Door will be at the United Center, but that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t see ‘All Out’ in Chicago this year, or any year and every year going forward. Chicago and the Chicago area are so important to AEW, it’s in many ways why this whole grassroots movement [started] before I got involved, before there was an AEW. Where a lot of our stars who were with Ring of Honor at the time put together a great event in ‘All In’.”

Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Introducing New AEW Title Belts

During the AEW Double or Nothing media call today, President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW Women's Tag Team Titles. &n [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 03:45PM

