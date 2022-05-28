Eddie Kingston Is Not Happy With CM Punk Praise, Matt Hardy's Fall Mocked, Updated Double Or Nothing Card

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

- On Twitter, AEW star Eddie Kingston responded to an article by ESPN which calls CM Punk "a mentor and trailblazer at AEW". This hasn't gone down well with Kingston who quoted the tweet and said, "Give me a f- - king break":

Give me a fucking break https://t.co/idHUEh52vy — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) May 27, 2022

- A clip of The Young Buck's mocking The Hardy Boyz has gone viral. In the clip, Matt Hardy's fall while posting on the ring ropes a number of years ago was mocked:

- AEW has an updated lineup for Double or Nothing following Friday's episode of Rampage. Check out the updated card below:

- AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. CM Punk

- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb

- AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus vs. Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

- Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz

- Wardlow vs. MJF

If Wardlow wins, he is released from his contract with MJF. If he loses, he is barred from ever signing an AEW contract.

- Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

- Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay

- The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

- House Of Black vs. Death Triangle

- Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, & Paige VanZant vs. Frankie Kazarian, Sammy Guevara, & Tay Conti

If Sky wins, Kazarian and Guevara can’t challenge for the TNT Title again

- Kyle O’Reilly vs. Darby Allin

- Buy-In Match: HookHausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling