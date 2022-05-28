WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Ross Calls Tony Khan’s Decision To Bring Jake Roberts Into AEW A Smart One

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 28, 2022

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to bring WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts to AEW and why Lance Archer is one of the most underutilized:

“Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young roster that you can’t get too many mentors, coaches, or whatever you want to say. Tony did a good job with that. I liked the pairing of Lance Archer and Jake. I think Lance is one of the more underutilized guys in the wrestling business. Big, rugged son of a gun. Nice man, reliable. You can’t get too many Lance Archers on your roster, I can promise you that. I thought that was a smart hire, and it came out of the blue to me. I’m not involved in the hiring or firing of talent in AEW, nor do I want to be. I’ve done that and been there. I’m happy that Tony made that hire, and it was good for all of us.”

On Khan’s respect for wrestling legends:

 “That’s because Tony is still a brilliant fan of wrestling. He respects what those guys did and how they contributed. He knows the opportunities they’re gonna have backstage primarily in talking to talents and giving them some feedback. ‘You might try this, or why don’t you take that out and put this in.’ That type of stuff. So, all that brainpower is amazing, quite frankly.”

Source: 411mania.com

Tags: #aew #jake roberts #jim ross #tony khan
