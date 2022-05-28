Jim Ross Calls Tony Khan’s Decision To Bring Jake Roberts Into AEW A Smart One

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to bring WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts to AEW and why Lance Archer is one of the most underutilized:

“Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young roster that you can’t get too many mentors, coaches, or whatever you want to say. Tony did a good job with that. I liked the pairing of Lance Archer and Jake. I think Lance is one of the more underutilized guys in the wrestling business. Big, rugged son of a gun. Nice man, reliable. You can’t get too many Lance Archers on your roster, I can promise you that. I thought that was a smart hire, and it came out of the blue to me. I’m not involved in the hiring or firing of talent in AEW, nor do I want to be. I’ve done that and been there. I’m happy that Tony made that hire, and it was good for all of us.”