WWE SmackDown Results - May 27, 2022

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Live Results (May 27, 2022): Simmons Bank Arena - N. Little Rock, AR, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com.

Last Week on Friday Night SmackDown...

We open with a video covering last week's huge tag team unification bout that saw RK-Bro lose thanks to a little help from Roman Reigns. It also included post-match footage of the Bloodline decimating RK-Bro, leaving Riddle smashed through the commentary table and Orton put to sleep by the Universal Champ.Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the Simmons Bank Arena.

The New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Are Here!

Tonight marks day 312 of the Usos' current SmackDown tag team champions, and both men come on out with a red and blue belt in each hand. The Usos hoist their belts and get a great mix of heat and love from the crowd. Cole informs us that Orton is injured, stating "Randy is currently undergoing consultations with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to determine his course of treatment." Someone's going on vacation! The Usos get mics and it's time to hear from the Undisputed tag champs! The Usos start us off by asking the audience to acknowledge them, the Bloodline, and Roman Reigns. They thank Roman for "allowing us to beat RK-Bro all on our own," and the crowd boos loudly at the poor recollection of Jimmy Uso.

Uso states he wants to go off script and tells us that they've been in the WWE twelve years now. "Twelve years ago we walked down this ramp and never in a million years did I think we'd still be standing in the middle of this ring in front of you. That means for twelve years you've cheered us, you've booed us...you've seen our ups and you've definitely seen our downs, right? But that means for twelve years, man, y'all literally watched us grow up in front of you. That means for twelve years, Uce, all these plane rides, all the times being away from our family, you know who was (always) there? It was all of you," he addresses the crowd. "The world's crazy these days right? I love coming here every week and being an entertainer in front of all of you, for real. So from the bottom of me and my brother's hearts, man--from my family we'd like to say, 'thank you.'" Jey thanks the crowd again and Jimmy looks like he's tearing up, or trying to fight it off. Jimmy gets his turn on the mic after a loud, vociferous "Uso" chant. "For the past twelve years, we also realized that we absolutely needed..." and both Usos chime in, "NOBODY!" The Usos cackle and then brag about only needing each other and never needing the crowd. HUGE heat, hahaha! The Usos work up the crowd and hoist their titles up, then brag about taking out Randy Orton. "Speaking of Randy Orton, know where he at? Home! Because he got bloodied by the Usos. What about the little bro, crying like we had the kids crying last week? Look at the true tag team, you know...(they) the twos and we the Ones!"

Shinsuke Nakamura and His "Brother" Confront the Usos!

Enter Shinsuke Nakamura! Nakamura comes out on the mic, stating he and his "brother" want to challenge the Usos. He states his brother wanted to beat the Usos by himself but Nakamura talked him into working with him. The Usos question who it is and mock the fact that they've taken out Boogs. "Here he is," says Shin...and enter Riddle! Riddle and Nakamura hit the ring and brawl with the Usos, easily handling the champs and sending them fleeing up the ramp to collect themselves.

Singles Contendership Rematch: SmackDown Champion Ronda Rousey vs Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Gonzalez Rodriguez makes her way out and we cut to the back. Shotzi, Aliyah, Natalya, and Baszler are shown backstage, griping at Rodriguez having two matches with the champ back to back, all while Shotzi praises each of their accolades, in short. We head to break ahead of our first match! When we return, the "Worst Woman on the Planet" Ronda Rousey makes her way out to a great pop. We cut to the back and See Shotzi and co. They've decided they're not going to take it anymore and leave--except Aliyah locks Shotzi in the locker room. Back in the ring, we get the bell. Both women lock up, and Rodriguez uses a waistlock slam to drop the champ. Rousey fires off a kick and looks for the arm bar early but Raquel counters with a one-armed Powerbomb attempt! Rousey rolls through, however, and nearly picks up the three. Raquel with a kick to the gut, followed by a Crossbow back submission! Suddenly, Baszler & Natalya attack!

Your Winner by Disqualification, Raquel Rodriguez!

Tag Match: SmackDown Champion Ronda Rousey & Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya & Shayna Baszler

After Baszler & Natalya beat upon both women, we head to beak. We return and find ourselves with a totally unexpected tag match. Baszler targets Raquel's hamstring, as we're told it was injured earlier in the match. Raquel weathers Baszler's barrage of kicks and pops Baszler over the top, giving Raquel the space to make a tag...but she doesn't quite make it, and Natalya comes in off Baszler's tag. Natalya looks for a Sharpshooter but Rousey makes the hot tag and uses a series of arm drags (Judo) to drop Natalya. Natalya picks the legs and slaps a Sharpshooter on Rousey! Rousey is in the Sharpshooter for several long moments but manages to tag in Raquel. Natalya gives way to Baszler, who clashes with Rodriguez. Raquel drops Baszler with a clubbing blow and looks for a back suplex--only to have her injured leg give out. Raquel shuts down Baszler's attempted comeback with a headbutt, then hits a corkscrew elbow for a close fall. Rousey and Baszler briefly stare each other down in the ring as Cole mentions their MMA history. Raquel hits the Chingona Bomb Tahana Bomb to pick up the win.

Your Winners, Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey!

Backstage Interview: the New Day

Megan asks the New Day about the identity of their partner but the New Day rail against this, stating Netflix doesn't spoil the ending of shows. They speculate who their partner could be, guessing it could be Moon Knight, Rumor Willis, Reed Richards, a Fantastic Beast, "or just some dude we found on the streets." They even state "it could even be you (Megan)." Xavier Woods is eager for the element of surprise as they plan to defeat the Brawling Brutes.

Tag Match: Los Lotharios vs Jinder Mahal & Shanky

Los Lotharios make their way out and do the kiss cam, then send us off to a break. When we return, McAfee questions Arkansas' love for Los Lotharios as Jinder and Shanky's music plays. No one comes out and we cut to the back. Jinder Mahal is searching backstage for his partner then enters a locker room and finds Shanky dancing to their theme on a Bluetooth speaker. Mahal angrily makes Shanky follow him to the ring. Mahal and Shanky make their way out to the ring, with the newly-dubbed "Sky-scraping" Shanky dancing down the ramp, much to the chagrin of Mahal. Shanky starts us off with Humberto and nearly decapitates him with a huge Big Boot. Mahal comes in and fails to contain Humberto, who tags in his cousin Angel. Both men use tandem offense to keep the former WWE Champion off balance. Mahal and Angel throw blows before Garza slaps on a side head lock. Mahal counters the whip attempt with a boot to Angel's face and a backdrop to a charging Humberto. Angel dumps Jinder out of the ring and hits a diving attack to Mahal. Angel comes over to the time keeper's area and rips off his pants in front of announcer Samantha Irvin as Shanky stalks him from behind. Shanky dances behind him, then bops him on the top of the head with a fist. Shanky lays out Angel with a Kick--and meanwhile ,in the ring, Humberto uses the distraction to quickly put away Mahal and pick up the win. After the match, Mahal starts to yell at Shanky--who puts out a hand and tells him to "talk to the hand." He then dances for Samantha Irvin.

Your Winners, Los Lotharios!

The KO Show, feat. a Member of the Bloodline

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announce that Owens' special edition of the KO Show will feature a member of the Bloodline. They conjecture as to who it may be and send us to a break ahead of this segment. We return and Owens opens us up on the mic. "Now, I'm here for one reason and one reason only. See, for the last few months I have been seeking the truth an dealing with a disgusting liar, by the name of Elias--not Ezekiel, Elias! And at Hell in a Cell I'm going to make Elias (regret ever) showing his stupid beardless face in the WWE ever again." He then welcomes the "locker room leader" of SmackDown, the "close personal confidant of the Bloodline...Sami Zayn!" The crowd really aren't happy with this guest. The old friends hug and exclaim they're so happy to see each other, and compliment each other's appearance. Zayn addresses the bad blood the last time they were friends but neither man can seem to remember why, and decide to put it behind them. Owens praises Zayn's work lately and vice versa. Zayn states that Elias and Ezekiel are "clearly the same person" and Owens hugs Zayn--someone actually believes KO's conspiracy theories! Owens knew Zayn would have his back just as Owens "always" had his back. Owen then recruits Sami Zayn to come to Raw. He wants Zayn's help in taking out all of the "liars" in the locker room. Zayn informs him that now is not a good time, stating the Bloodline need him as does the locker room, stating "I'm sorry, it's just not a good time, Uce." Owens takes exception to the nickname.

And just like that, Owens starts to go on about Zayn being delusional and tells Zayn he's not in the Bloodline, "and quite frankly I'm sorry I have to tell you this--you come out here, you praise the Bloodline, you wear their tee shirt. Makes you look and sound like a moron, okay?" Ouch. KO tells Zayn to listen to his "real friend." Zayn then wants take-backsies, claiming that Ezekiel and Elias look nothing alike, one has a beard and one doesn't-and even points out the photographic evidence. Owens snaps at Zayn. Zayn yells "liar liar, pants on fire" and KO states "too far! Too far! Too far--they're clearly not on fire!" He insists Zayn to snap out of it and asks if Zayn's so tight with the Bloodline, "why'd they leave you high and dry on Raw?" Owen states that if he calls out the Bloodline, if Zayn's truly in with them then the Bloodline will come out. Owens calls out the Bloodline. Twice he calls them out and nothing happens. He then informs Zayn that they didn't come out because they don't care about him. Owens tries to talk Zayn into coming with him to Raw, and Zayn shoves him back, yelling for Owens to go back to Raw and stay there as "I have a locker room to run!" We end our segment.

Tag Team Match: Intercontinental Champion Ricochet & Drew Gulak vs WALTER (Gunther) & Marcel Barthel (Ludwig Kaiser)

Gulak and Ricochet come out in matching-colored outfits. We head to break. When we return, the former-Imperium make their way out to not much of a reaction. This will be Kaiser's SmackDown in-ring debut for the former Axel Dieter, Junior. We start with Kaiser and Gulak. Kaiser immediately engages with his technical playbook, working Gulak down and using holds to control him until "the Ring General" Gunther makes the tag in. Gunther proceeds to pick up Gulak and Lawn Dart him out of the ring, sending us to another break.





