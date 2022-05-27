WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTOS: New AEW TNT Title Belt Revealed On Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has received his new design for his title belt.

During tonight's live edition of Rampage at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas Dan Lambert presented Sky with the new title, which is now more gold than ever and also features the color purple. The leather has "8-24" on the back, which are the jersey numbers that the late Kobe Bryant wore when he played for the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers. Sky is a big fan of The Lakers.

The new-look belt was designed and crafted by Ron Edwardson of Red Leather Belts.


