Potential Final Double Or Nothing Card Following AEW Rampage

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on May 27, 2022

Following the conclusion of tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, here is the updated and potentially final match card for the PPV.

- Hookhausen (Hook & Danhausen) vs Tony Nese & Smart Mark Sterling (Buy In)

- Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti & Frankie Kazarian Vs Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) & Paige VanZant

- Darby Allin Vs Kyle O'Reilly

- House Of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King & Buddy Matthews) Vs Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix & PAC)

- The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Vs The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy)

- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Final: Adam Cole Vs Samoa Joe

- Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Final: Britt Baker vs Ruby Soho

- MJF Vs Wardlow

- Anarchy In The Arena Match: Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) Vs Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

- TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) vs Anna Jay

- Three Way AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) (C) Vs Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee Vs Team Taz (Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs)

- AEW Women's World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa (C) Vs Serena Deeb

- AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Adam Page (C) Vs CM Punk

