Brandi Rhodes, "New Female Spotted In The Ring At SmackDown Today"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes has fans on social media speculating about the arrival of a new female on tonight's SmackDown. As you can imagine fans are wondering if Brandi is talking about herself returning to the ring or to ring announcing duties. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer during her original run. She was actually referring to her daughter Liberty Runnels.


