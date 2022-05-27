Brandi Rhodes, "New Female Spotted In The Ring At SmackDown Today"

Former AEW star Brandi Rhodes has fans on social media speculating about the arrival of a new female on tonight's SmackDown. As you can imagine fans are wondering if Brandi is talking about herself returning to the ring or to ring announcing duties. Brandi worked as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer during her original run. She was actually referring to her daughter Liberty Runnels.
New female spotted in the ring at Smackdown today...— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 27, 2022
Wanna know who? I've got a picture...
I hear she's getting pushed to the moon cause of who her daddy is... pic.twitter.com/cPMLPjoRNG— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 27, 2022