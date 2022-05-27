WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

MLW Announces Five More Competitors For MLW Battle Riot IV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

MLW Announces Five More Competitors For MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW has announced five more competitors for the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV event, which takes place on June 23, 2022. The promotion announced  EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross on the latest Fusion episode.

The winner earns a future MLW World Championship match.


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #battle riot
https://wrestlr.me/76482/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π