MLW Announces Five More Competitors For MLW Battle Riot IV

MLW has announced five more competitors for the upcoming MLW Battle Riot IV event, which takes place on June 23, 2022. The promotion announced EJ Nduka, Ross Von Erich, Mini Abismo Negro, Budd Heavy, and Matt Cross on the latest Fusion episode.
The winner earns a future MLW World Championship match.
Who will riot in NYC on June 23rd? Let's find out as more competitors are announced in the Battle Riot control center. https://t.co/BTyTHwHO0N pic.twitter.com/WIxjlQtzrG— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) May 27, 2022