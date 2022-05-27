WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Match and Segment For Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. Below are the official previews from the official WWE website:

Ronda Rousey to take on Raquel Rodriguez in a highly anticipated rematch

Several weeks ago, Raquel Rodriguez answered the open challenge by SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and nearly toppled the new titleholder in a hard-fought showdown.

Tonight, the towering Rodriguez will get another opportunity to best the The Baddest Woman on the Planet when the two scrappy Superstars square up in a Championship Contenders Match. 

Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

“The KO Show” heads to SmackDown

Kevin Owens has been on a crusade to uncover the truth about Ezekiel with his frustrations boiling over to the point of locking horns with Elias’ younger brother at Hell in a Cell.

Tonight, “The KO Show” rolls into SmackDown as the outspoken Superstar looks to air his grievances and convince a new audience to join his personal vendetta.

Who will be the special guest on tonight’s edition of “The KO Show,” and what fireworks are set to erupt on the always explosive talk show?

Find out tonight at 8/7 C on SmackDown on FOX.

