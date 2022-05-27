WWE News: Matches Airing On Tonight's SmackDown, Rhea Ripley Trains With AEW Stars, Natalya Celebrates 40th

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

- The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown thus far:

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods & TBA vs. Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch

The Bloodline returns to “SmackDown” with all the gold

- Rhea Ripley was photoed training at Dragon’s Lair Gym in Las Vegas with her rumored boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, Tony Nese, Brian Cage, Melissa Santos, and trainer Flex Lewis:

- WWE ring veteran Natalya is celebrating her 40th Birthday today. She was born on May 27, 1982 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada: