WWE News: Matches Airing On Tonight's SmackDown, Rhea Ripley Trains With AEW Stars, Natalya Celebrates 40th

- The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown thus far:
🤔 🤔 🤔 @ShinsukeN @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OKx4AOO78O— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2022
- Rhea Ripley was photoed training at Dragon’s Lair Gym in Las Vegas with her rumored boyfriend, Buddy Matthews, Tony Nese, Brian Cage, Melissa Santos, and trainer Flex Lewis:
The Dragons Lair 🔥🐉 pic.twitter.com/zWnisUrDK3— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 26, 2022
- WWE ring veteran Natalya is celebrating her 40th Birthday today. She was born on May 27, 1982 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada:
Happy birthday to the BOAT, @NatbyNature! pic.twitter.com/gVPY8tDRYz— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2022