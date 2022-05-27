AEW News: Tonight's Rampage Lineup, Star Pulled From Upcoming PROGRESS Event, Colt Cabana's Status

- Tonight’s new episode of Rampage will feature, Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal, and The Young Bucks in action. Scorpio Sky will also receive a new TNT Title:

- PROGRESS Wrestling announced today that All Elite Wrestling star Swerve Strickland has been pulled from the Super Strong Style 16 card. The reason for Strickland's removal from the show has yet to be disclosed, and a replacement will be named tonight:

- A report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals Colt Cabana is expected to be involved with Ring Of Honor moving forward should the company get a TV deal.