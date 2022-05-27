WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Report: Jeff Jarrett Back In WWE In High Level Executive Position

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 27, 2022

It is being reported by Mike Johnson from PWInsider that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be working on the business side of WWE live events in a high level executive position.

One source described it as Jarrett taking over live events entirely.

Jarrett originally came back into WWE back in January of 2019 as a producer, before ultimately transitioning to the creative team in March of the same year. He then became an executive for WWE's live events before their COVID pandemic induced hiatus. This lead to Jarrett parting ways with WWE until now.

Source: fightful.com

