Leyla Hirsch Underwent Surgery For Torn ACL

AEW star "Legit" Leyla Hirsch took to Twitter to update fans on her injury, stating that she had to undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

"On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery. Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete."

Due to the severity of the injury, it's likely Hirsch could be out for a full year.