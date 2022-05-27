WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Leyla Hirsch Underwent Surgery For Torn ACL

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 27, 2022

AEW star "Legit" Leyla Hirsch took to Twitter to update fans on her injury, stating that she had to undergo surgery for a torn ACL.

"On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery. Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete."

Due to the severity of the injury, it's likely Hirsch could be out for a full year.


