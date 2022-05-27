WWE Hell In A Cell Sold Out, News For Next Week's NXT UK, Titus O’Neil To Serve As Indy 500 Grand Marshall

- WWE has announced the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event is SOLD OUT. They revealed the news on Twitter. The event will take place at the Allstate Arena on June 5, 2022:

- WWE has announced two matches for next week's NXT UK. Firstly an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match featuring Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. Die Familie and Von Wagner vs. Sam Gradwell:

#MoustacheMountain, #DieFamilie and @AshtonSmith_WWE & @olivercarterGH are ready to lay it all on the line for the #NXTUK Tag Team Titles in a monumental Triple Threat Match. pic.twitter.com/Ow3YT8L4q4 — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 26, 2022

Before their colossal clash next week, @WWEVonWagner and @sam_gradwell watch film on one another to study the competition. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/yNRTJOF03b — NXT UK (@NXTUK) May 26, 2022

- WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil will make his return to The Racing Capital of the World as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 29, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here to read the full announcement from WWE: