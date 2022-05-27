WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Hell In A Cell Sold Out, News For Next Week's NXT UK, Titus O’Neil To Serve As Indy 500 Grand Marshall

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

- WWE has announced the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event is SOLD OUT. They revealed the news on Twitter. The event will take place at the Allstate Arena on June 5, 2022:

- WWE has announced two matches for next week's NXT UK. Firstly an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match featuring Moustache Mountain vs. Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter vs. Die Familie and Von Wagner vs. Sam Gradwell:

- WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil will make his return to The Racing Capital of the World as grand marshal of the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 29, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here to read the full announcement from WWE:


