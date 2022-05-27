WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Card For IMPACT Slammiversary 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Following Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling, there is an updated lineup for the upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, which takes place on June 19, 2022. 

- IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

- IMPACT Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

- IMPACT X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. Two More TBD

- IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Good Brothers

