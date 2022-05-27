IMPACT: Moose Has Strong Words For Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace Defeats Chelsea Green, Old Skool Intro

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

Check out some highlights below from Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV:

- Moose delivered a strong message to Sami Callihan on this week's IMPACT Wrestling. He called Callihan the biggest fraud in wrestling and said that Callihan is scared of him:

- Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green on Thursday's show, hitting the Grace Driver for the pin:

- Violent By Design picked up a big win in the main event of Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. The match saw Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering defeat The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Young is set to challenge Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at the PPV:

- IMPACT Wrestling had an old-school intro for the show, using its 2004 logo.