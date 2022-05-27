IMPACT: Moose Has Strong Words For Sami Callihan, Jordynne Grace Defeats Chelsea Green, Old Skool Intro

Check out some highlights below from Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV:
- Moose delivered a strong message to Sami Callihan on this week's IMPACT Wrestling. He called Callihan the biggest fraud in wrestling and said that Callihan is scared of him:
"@TheSamiCallihan is the biggest fraud in professional wrestling." @TheMooseNation had some strong words for the Death Machine. #IMPACTonAXSTV @SteveMaclin pic.twitter.com/QaNDVGRNo0— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
- Jordynne Grace defeated Chelsea Green on Thursday's show, hitting the Grace Driver for the pin:
Grace Driver connects! #IMPACTonAXSTV @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/Fq4zsELG6Y— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
- Violent By Design picked up a big win in the main event of Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. The match saw Eric Young, Deaner, and Joe Doering defeat The Briscoes and Josh Alexander. Young is set to challenge Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at the PPV:
.@Walking_Weapon and The Briscoes are ROLLING against Violent By Design. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/BsMihDx1HZ— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
This is what we've all been waiting for - @Walking_Weapon and @TheEricYoung facing off in a preview of #Slammiversary! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/M2QrL2gFbB— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
.@SussexCoChicken has been UNLEASHED! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ruQdtuAEs0— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
- IMPACT Wrestling had an old-school intro for the show, using its 2004 logo.
This is Wrestling Reinvented.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 27, 2022
Check out the 2004 throwback intro to Thursday's #IMPACTonAXSTV! #IMPACT20 pic.twitter.com/dfo1hfeYni