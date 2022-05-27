WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley Transitioning To NXT Coaching Role

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 27, 2022

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley Transitioning To NXT Coaching Role

During the final episode of his Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed that he is moving from a producer role on the WWE main roster to a coaching position in NXT.

D-Von had been a WWE producer since 2016, but in recent years has been dealing with a number of health issues that have kept him sidelined. He underwent spinal fusion surgery in February and also sadly suffered a stroke back in 2019. 

WNS wishes D-Von all the best in his new NXT role.

Read more news on WNS:

Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Replace Intercontinental and United States Titles

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) suggested on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, that WWE should get rid of the Interconti [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 09:43AM


>>> Jump To Comments

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

Tags: #wwe #dvon dudley #hall of fame
https://wrestlr.me/76470/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π