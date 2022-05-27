WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley Transitioning To NXT Coaching Role

During the final episode of his Table Talk podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley revealed that he is moving from a producer role on the WWE main roster to a coaching position in NXT.
D-Von had been a WWE producer since 2016, but in recent years has been dealing with a number of health issues that have kept him sidelined. He underwent spinal fusion surgery in February and also sadly suffered a stroke back in 2019.
WNS wishes D-Von all the best in his new NXT role.
⚡ Bully Ray Thinks WWE Should Replace Intercontinental and United States Titles
WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) suggested on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, that WWE should get rid of the Interconti [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 26, 2022 09:43AM