AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases For Double Or Nothing Go-Home Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

The viewership for the May 25 episode of AEW Dynamite is in. The show delivered 929,000 viewers, up from the 922,000 viewers the show previously drew last week, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the show scored a 0.35 rating, which is up from the 0.33 last week. The two-hour broadcast ranked#6 in the top 150 shows on cable for the night, up from #7 last week.

