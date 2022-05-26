WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Comments On Possibility Of Introducing New AEW Title Belts

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

During the AEW Double or Nothing media call today, President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.

 "Yeah, I have (thought about them). We have a lot of great wrestlers in AEW and a lot of great women's and men's wrestlers in AEW. I have thought about doing those and as we continue to expand the roster and hopefully get more teams and get some people who have been injury and on the shelf, back, that would be something I would love to do in the future. The trios belts would be something that I think the fans would enjoy and fans have called for, but I would love to add more titles and more champions as we go if they make sense and those are both cool ideas and stuff we've talked about"

Source: fightful.com

