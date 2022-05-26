WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Cody Rhodes Notes Again His Reason For Leaving AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 26, 2022

A fan on Twitter commented that they will not be watching this year's AEW Double or Nothing event because they were not happy with Cody Rhodes leaving the company. Rhodes responded to the fan reiterating that neither creativity nor money was the reason for his decision to leave All Elite Wrestling, it was merely a matter of it being time to move on.

