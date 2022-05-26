Cody Rhodes Notes Again His Reason For Leaving AEW

A fan on Twitter commented that they will not be watching this year's AEW Double or Nothing event because they were not happy with Cody Rhodes leaving the company. Rhodes responded to the fan reiterating that neither creativity nor money was the reason for his decision to leave All Elite Wrestling, it was merely a matter of it being time to move on.

Full stop: the money and creative story that misguided brudda put out there has already been rebuffed by all parties



I’m proud of my peers/kids there and my accomplishments as competitor/EVP



It was just personal and it was just time to go for the big one https://t.co/qio42gF00y — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 26, 2022

Read more Cody Rhodes news: