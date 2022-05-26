Tony Khan Comments On Tweaking Format For AEW PPVs & Buy-In Show

AEW Unrestricted recently interviewed AEW President & CEO Tony Khan this week ahead of Double or Nothing 2022. During the interview, Khan touched on the format changing for the Buy-In show and the pacing of the pay-per-view event.

On the format for the Buy-In show:

“So I think [what] I’m going to do is stick with one match on the Buy-In … Because we are here on the West Coast with an early start time for the Buy-In, really the Buy-In is going to start at 4 Pacific and 7 Eastern, but I think as far as the wrestling we will get to that a little bit later, pace ourselves for the action.”

Khan on the pacing of the pay-per-view events:

“So it’s interesting because if for any reason we do think it makes sense to add more action we have that ability,” he teased. “And starting the Buy-In a little bit later on the East coast that we’ve been doing, I think we will start the wrestling a little bit later and pace ourselves … I am excited about that and I think it works out really well.”

On adding another match to Double or nothing: