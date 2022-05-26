Tony Khan Comments On Tweaking Format For AEW PPVs & Buy-In Show

AEW Unrestricted recently interviewed AEW President & CEO Tony Khan this week ahead of Double or Nothing 2022. During the interview, Khan touched on the format changing for the Buy-In show and the pacing of the pay-per-view event.
“So I think [what] I’m going to do is stick with one match on the Buy-In … Because we are here on the West Coast with an early start time for the Buy-In, really the Buy-In is going to start at 4 Pacific and 7 Eastern, but I think as far as the wrestling we will get to that a little bit later, pace ourselves for the action.”
“So it’s interesting because if for any reason we do think it makes sense to add more action we have that ability,” he teased. “And starting the Buy-In a little bit later on the East coast that we’ve been doing, I think we will start the wrestling a little bit later and pace ourselves … I am excited about that and I think it works out really well.”
“There’s a good chance we could add something to the main card.”